A Turtle’s Journey: Sea Turtle nest vandalized in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Another sea turtle nest in Gulf Shores was vandalized overnight. Making three for the season, according to Share the Beach.

Volunteers found this scene Tuesday morning on patrol near the Little Lagoon area.

Share the Beach says someone reached under the predator screen and dug 4-5″ down into the nest. Thankfully, no eggs were reached.

Sea turtles are a federally protected endangered species. Tampering with or damaging a nest carries a heavy fine and possible jail time.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is encouraged to call Gulf Shores Police Department.

