Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

A Turtle’s Journey: Sea Turtle nest vandalized in Gulf Shores

A Turtle's Journey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Another sea turtle nest in Gulf Shores was vandalized overnight. Making three for the season, according to Share the Beach.

Volunteers found this scene Tuesday morning on patrol near the Little Lagoon area.

Share the Beach says someone reached under the predator screen and dug 4-5″ down into the nest. Thankfully, no eggs were reached.

Sea turtles are a federally protected endangered species. Tampering with or damaging a nest carries a heavy fine and possible jail time. 

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is encouraged to call Gulf Shores Police Department.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories