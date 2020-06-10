Adopt Me

A Turtle’s Journey: Rare Hawksbill makes an appearance in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Hawksbill sea turtle paid a surprise visit to the Alabama coast this week.

Vacationers found the little guy on Tuesday and called Share the Beach for a ‘baby turtle’. After pictures were sent, they learned the 6-8″ long turtle most likely rode out TS Cristobal to our area of the coast.

Hawksbill sea turtles are typically native to the Caribbean and other tropical-subtropical areas of the Atlantic.

The young turtle has been scooped up and will be assessed at the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park CARE Center before he is released back into the Gulf.

Report sea turtle sightings to (866) SEA-TURTLE!

