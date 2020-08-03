A Turtle’s Journey: Rare Green Sea Turtle nest hatches in Orange Beach

The distinctive track of Green Sea Turtle hatchlings headed to the Gulf of Mexico in Orange Beach.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A rare Green Sea Turtle nest hatched Sunday night in Orange Beach.

Dozens of hatchlings able to make their way to the Gulf of Mexico under the watchful eye of Share the Beach volunteers who were able to capture some grainy pictures of the little turtles.





The distinctive track of Green Sea Turtle hatchlings headed to the Gulf of Mexico in Orange Beach.

Normally green sea turtles use Florida beaches for their nursery while Loggerhead turtles are more common on Alabama beaches. The nest was discovered shortly after Tropical Storm Cristobal.

There have only been three Green Sea Turtle nests on Alabama beaches in the last eight years. The first was washed away by a storm, another hatched in Orange Beach last year and now this one.

Share the Beach volunteers remind everyone it is a federal offense to disturb any sea turtle and encourage beach goers to turn off cell phone and flashlights, keep your distance and stay quiet and call (866) SEA-TURTLE to report any sea turtle activity.

