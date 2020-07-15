A Turtle’s Journey: NW Florida providing free red light filters

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Free red light filters are available at Pensacola Beach Visitor’s Information Center to help the beaches stay turtle-friendly.

The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce are providing the turtle-safe red flashlight filters.

The covers filter out the wavelengths of the visible light spectrum that are harmful to sea turtles.

Filters are available in both flashlight and cell phone sizes and can be picked up at the Pensacola Beach Visitor’s Information Center on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Help Protect Sea Turtles in Escambia County:

Lights Out! Female turtles prefer dark, quiet beaches for nesting and hatchlings need dark skies to find the Gulf of Mexico. Leave the flashlights and cell phones at home or use a red flashlight when on the beach at night. Turn off beach-facing lights and close windows and curtains to keep our beaches dark.

Leave No Trace! Remove all furniture and toys from the beach when you're done for the day, including hammocks, tents, canopies, chairs, toys and sports equipment.

Stow It, Don't Throw it! Trash and food waste can entangle turtles and other wildlife and attract unwanted predators. Always dispose of trash in the proper receptacle and refrain from feeding wildlife.

Don't Cut the Line! if you accidentally hook a turtle while fishing from shore, don't cut the line! Safely bring the turtle to shore and call Marine Resources at (850) 426-1257 for assistance. If hooked while on the Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier, contact the Pier Manager immediately.

Fill It In! If you dig holes in the sand, fill them in before you leave the beach.

