A Turtle’s Journey: Nesting season results from 2020 are in for Alabama

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Despite lower nests and more storms in 2020, Share the Beach (STB) says more hatchings made it into the Gulf waters than in 2019.
According to STB, only 99 nests were located on Alabama beaches, down from 114 in 2019. That is a decrease of 13%.
The record year for nesting in Alabama was 2016 with 237 nests.
2020 season stats:
- 99 nests on Alabama beaches. (13.2% fewer nests than in 2019 and 57.9% fewer than our most active season in 2016)
- One nest was confirmed to be a Green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas)
- All other nests that were capable of being surveyed were confirmed to be Loggerhead (Caretta caretta)
- A record 8 storm systems, 6 hurricanes and 2 tropical storms, impacted Alabama sea turtle nesting habitat, resulting in the complete loss of 38 nests and inundation of many more
- More hatchings successfully made it to the water in 2020 than in 2019 (3,597 hatchlings in 2019 vs 3,871 hatchlings in 2020)
More about STB:
Share the Beach volunteers monitor all 47 miles of Alabama’s beach-front coastline, devoting their time to searching for new nests, marking them and protecting the nests and hatchlings from natural and human-related dangers. Between 2010 and 2020, an estimated 70,786 hatchlings have made it to the water from Alabama’s beaches.