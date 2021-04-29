A Turtle’s Journey: Nesting season begins May 1 on the Gulf Coast

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — From Florida to the edges of Texas, the Gulf of Mexico is home to thousands of nesting sea turtles.

The sea turtle nesting season begins May 1. Here is what you need to know:

NESTING FACTS

Sea turtles begin nesting each year around May 1 and end Aug. 31. Nests are monitored until October 31.

The turtles lay an average of 110 eggs per nest

Incubation period is 55-70 days.

The Gulf Coast is home to Loggerheads, Kemps Ridley, and Green sea turtles.

Sea turtles are protected by the Endangered Species Act.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A SEA TURTLE NESTING

Leave it alone and give it space to nest

Call a turtle hotline

Do NOT use flash photography or any normal lights. Red filters are the least harmful to nesting turtles.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU FIND A DEAD/INJURED SEA TURTLE

In Alabama: Call the Alabama Sea Turtle Hotline: 1-866-Sea-Turtle (1-866-732-8878)

In Florida: To report someone disturbing a sea turtle nest or an injured, dead or harassed sea turtle call Wildlife Alert 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or report it online. Cell phone users can also call *FWC or #FWC, or send a text to Tip@MyFWC.com.

WAYS TO BE SEA TURTLE FRIENDLY:

