A Turtle’s Journey: Mondays mean more Mamas on Alabama Gulf Coast

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Share the Beach, Alabama’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program reported three new nests Monday on The Gulf Coast.

Teams of volunteers in Alabama Point, Gulf State Park, and Dauphin Island discovered the new nests, and Fort Morgan had a visit, but no nest was found.





There are a total of three nests on Dauphin Island since Tropical Storm Cristobal washed away 15 nests.

World Sea Turtle day is Tuesday, June 16 and Share the Beach is planning to give out fun turtle trivia and more facts all day on social media.

