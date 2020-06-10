A Turtle’s Journey: Loggerhead Turtle facts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Loggerhead sea turtle is one of the largest sea turtle breeds in the world and is known for nesting on The Gulf Coast.

Facts about Loggerhead turtles:

Scientific name: Caretta caretta

Caretta caretta Size: These nesting neighbors can grow to an average weight of 200 pounds and an average length of three feet. Adults weigh 170 to 500 lbs.

Date of Listing: Threatened, July 28, 1978. However, on Sept. 11, 2011, the listing was revised from a single global threatened species to a listing of nine Distinct Population Segments (DPS).

Reason for Concern: There are numerous reasons for concern, including the loss of nesting habitats due to coastal development, nest predation and marine pollution. Loggerheads, along with Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles, are more likely to be caught in large shrimp trawl nets and drown.

Diet: Loggerheads eat small sea animals, including mollusks, crustaceans and fish.

Habitat (where it lives): Loggerheads are known to habitat waters near Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina beaches.

Life Span: Thirty to 50 years or more.

Population Numbers: Most reliable counts are of documented nests. Total estimated nesting in the U.S. fluctuated between 47,000-90,000 nests annually over the past two decades.

For more fun facts on the Loggerhead turtle, click here.

