A Turtle’s Journey: Loggerhead nest laid around left-behind beach obstacles

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Loggerhead sea turtle nest found Friday morning on Pensacola Beach is serving as a reminder to leave no trace on Gulf Coast beaches.

The Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol says the female turtle shad to crawl over and through several tent structures and around other beach items left by people.





“Luckily the personal items left on the beach did not deter the female loggerhead from nesting. We want to remind beachgoers to leave no trace and follow guidance to protect our sea turtles this season.” Natural Resources Management Director Tim Day

Escambia County says with the busy Memorial Day weekend here, beachgoers can help protect nesting sea turtles in Escambia County by remembering:

Leave No Trace! Remove all furniture and toys from the beach when you’re done for the day, including hammocks, tents, canopies, chairs, toys and sports equipment.

Remove all furniture and toys from the beach when you’re done for the day, including hammocks, tents, canopies, chairs, toys and sports equipment. Lights Out! Female turtles prefer dark, quiet beaches for nesting and hatchlings need dark skies to find the Gulf of Mexico. Leave the flashlights and cell phones at home or use a red flashlight when on the beach at night. Turn off beach-facing lights and close windows and curtains to keep our beaches dark.

Female turtles prefer dark, quiet beaches for nesting and hatchlings need dark skies to find the Gulf of Mexico. Leave the flashlights and cell phones at home or use a red flashlight when on the beach at night. Turn off beach-facing lights and close windows and curtains to keep our beaches dark. Stow It, Don’t Throw it! Trash and food waste can entangle turtles and other wildlife and attract unwanted predators. Always dispose of trash in the proper receptacle and refrain from feeding wildlife.

Trash and food waste can entangle turtles and other wildlife and attract unwanted predators. Always dispose of trash in the proper receptacle and refrain from feeding wildlife. If You Dig It, Fill It! Large holes are hazardous to both wildlife and people. Avoid digging large holes and fill in any holes, trenches or moats at the end of your visit.

If you encounter a nesting turtle, turn off all lights and retreat a safe distance away. Dead or injured sea turtles should be reported to Escambia County Marine Resources at (850) 426-1257 or the FWC Wildlife Alert line at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922).