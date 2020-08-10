A Turtle’s Journey: Loggerhead nest hatches on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) –Escambia County Natural Resources Management says 129 loggerhead sea turtles made the journey from the nest to The Gulf Sunday night on Pensacola Beach.

This is the first nest to hatch for Pensacola beach with may others marked and protected along the coast.

#GoodNews Pensacola Beach saw its first sea turtle hatch of the season! Approximately 129 loggerhead hatchlings emerged on the county-patrolled portion of Pensacola Beach and made their way to the Gulf of Mexico the evening of Sunday, August 9th. They’re the first of several nests to hatch along county beaches in the coming weeks, so do your part to protect these tiny turtles! Escambia County Natural Resources Management

How to help the Turtles:

