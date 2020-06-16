A Turtle’s Journey: June 16 is World Sea Turtle Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 11 new nests have emerged on area beaches in the past eight days giving good reason to celebrate June 16, 2020, as World Sea Turtle Day.

Director of Share the Beach Sara Johnson says there are 26 total nests in the State of Alabama. 15 of those were wiped out by Tropical Storm Cristobal.

For World Sea Turtle Day, you can follow along with fun facts and trivia from Share The beach on their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/ShareTheBeachAlabamaSeaTurtles/

WAYS TO HELP SEA TURTLES:

Avoid using flashlights or flash photography on the beach at night.

Turn off outside patio lights and shield indoor lights from shining onto the beach at night.

Do not disturb sea turtle nests.

Leave sea turtle tracks undisturbed.

Do not leave trash on the beach.

Volunteer and also participate in the Adopt-A-Nest program.

