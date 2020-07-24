A Turtle’s Journey: It is almost time for Hatchlings!

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There are 17 nests on Perdido Key and Pensacola Beach that are almost ready to hatch.

As we approach the halfway point of turtle nesting season, Escambia County is reminding beachgoers to Leave No Trace.

The first nests are expected to hatch in early August and keeping the beaches dark and clear will help the hatchlings make it to the ocean faster.

Do Your Part to Protect Hatchlings by remembering:

Lights Out! Both hatchlings and nesting turtles need dark beaches to find the Gulf of Mexico. Leave the flashlights and cell phones at home or use a red flashlight when on the beach at night. Turn off beach-facing lights and close windows and curtains to keep our beaches dark.

Leave No Trace! Remove all furniture and toys from the beach when you're done for the day, including hammocks, tents, canopies, chairs, toys and sports equipment.

Stow It, Don't Throw it! Trash and food waste can entangle turtles and other wildlife and attract unwanted predators. Always dispose of trash in the proper receptacle and refrain from feeding wildlife.

