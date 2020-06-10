A Turtle’s Journey: Impacts of Cristobal on Alabama nests

Adopt Me

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — All 15 sea turtle nests on the Alabama coast were washed out or severely flooded after Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Washover and winds are the biggest threats to sea turtle nests during hurricane season on the Gulf Coast.

Stakes, screens, and other markers on these nests were gone or found far away. Volunteers this week are working hard to secure and remark the nests that can still be reached but many were total losses.

During the storm, the Laguna Key team found a new nest that was made in high elevation away from the waves. There have been four new nests since the storm made landfall in Louisiana.

If you see exposed eggs, please call our turtle line at (866)-SEA-TURTLE so we can have someone respond. Please do not attempt to handle the eggs yourself.

