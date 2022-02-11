OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center on Okaloosa Island says the more than a dozen Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles sent from Cape Cod are doing well in rehabilitation.

“It takes a couple of months for them to get recovered,” said Tabitha Siegfried, Gulfarium C.A.R.E. center stranding coordinator. “We have about five that have cleared that pneumonia, but then it takes them another month or so to clear the antibiotics from their system so it could take a couple of months for all of our turtles to be ready to go.”

C.A.R.E. center staff says 16 cold-stunned sea turtles were sent from New England on Dec. 17, 2021.

“Being cold-stunned means that they’re in a body of water that dropped rapidly below 50 degrees,” said Siegfried. “So basically their body temperature reflects what their environmental temperature is, so they became extremely cold. Their blood circulation decreased and they kind of become very lethargic, just sitting at the surface.”

The turtles are undergoing daily feedings and treatments to bring them back to full health.

“We do an initial intake process. This includes taking their blood X-rays and their weight to get an overall health assessment,” said Siegfried. “Once we’ve reviewed those with our veterinarian on-site, we then come up with a treatment plan so all of our turtles here are getting weekly antibiotics and the very big getting. They’re getting weekly fluid treatments. But now they’re just getting their weekly antibiotics.”

Once the rehabilitation is complete, the turtles will be released into the Gulf of Mexico.

“So for the turtles to be deemed release, the veterinarian goes through their blood work, make sure all the values are accurate and good at up to standards, make sure their pneumonia is clear from their lungs, and once they’re at a proper weight, so we try to fatten them up a little bit before they go out,” said Siegfried.

No date has been set to release the cold-stunned turtles. C.A.R.E center staff said it might take multiple releases based on the time it takes the turtles to heal.

The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center has taken in cold-stunned sea turtles before, you can help them with resources they need on an Amazon wishlist.

“We update that we try to update that weekly to accommodate what supplies we need as we’re going through them to take care of these turtles,” said Siegfried.

You can donate to the center directly by clicking here.

With sea turtle nesting season starting May 1, the center wants to remind visitors and locals about stranded turtles and how to help.

“If a fisherman accidentally hooks a sea turtle, remember don’t cut that line and call FWC as soon as possible,” said Siegfried.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) can be reached by #FWC or *FWC.