A Turtle’s Journey: First nest of 2021 spotted in Baldwin County

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Volunteers with Share the Beach got a special treat Tuesday morning when beachgoers spotted and called in a mama Kemps Ridley turtle nesting on the beaches of Baldwin County.

The pictures below show the large female digging her nest and making her way back into the Gulf of Mexico.

Share the Beach says Tuesday morning was a prime example of what to do if you spot a sea turtle on the beach.

All observers present kept a safe distance while she nested (at least 30’ away), stayed quiet, and called in to the hotline! We were able to respond quickly and our volunteers and biologist had the good fortune to watch her nest and go back to the water.

It will take about two months for the eggs to hatch.

If you see a nesting, distressed or injured sea turtle, call 866-SEA-TURTLE (732-8878).