A Turtle’s Journey: First nest of 2020 spotted in Baldwin County

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG)– The first sea turtle nest in Alabama for the 2020 season has been spotted.

The honor goes to Baldwin County who found a nest near the West end of Gulf Shores Thursday morning.











Sara Johnson, director of Share the Beach, says that there is no way to know what kind of turtle this is until the eggs hatch in about two months.

Two false crawls were also found in the Baldwin County patrol sections this week.

