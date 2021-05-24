A Turtle’s Journey: Event planned to shower baby sea turtles on the Gulf Coast

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An event 10 years in the making is back for 2021, a sea turtle baby shower on the shores of Pensacola Beach.
The Pensacola Beach Advocates organization is hosting the fun in the sun on June 5 from 10 am until NOON. The event is free to all residents and visitors. But for the first time ever, there will be a Sea Turtle Queen contest. Tickets are $5 and will be donated to the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Marine Conservation Center.
This is a family friendly event where kids can meet Mendi the Mermaid or take the Sea Turtle Oath.
The event will take place at the Gulfside Pavilion, located at 20 Casino Beach Blvd., just south of the traffic light on Pensacola Beach.Pensacola Beach Advocates
EVENT SCHEDULE
- 10:00 All Booths, Vendors Open
- 10:00 Sea Turtle Oath
- 11:00 Mendi the Mermaid
- 11:45 Sea Turtle Queen crowning
- 12:00 All Booths, Vendors Close
- 12:15 Audubon Bird Nesting Talk at Water Tanks
For more details, go to www.pbadvocates.org.