PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Announced on World Turtle Day, Pensacola Beach Advocates are throwing a sea turtle baby shower on June 4, 2022, to educate the public about local nesting sea turtles.
May 1- Oct. 31 is nesting season for Gulf Coast sea turtles. The event is free and will teach visitors about the animals and how to help them on our local beaches.
From 9 am to noon on June 4, more than 20 vendors and sea turtle experts will be at the Gulfside Pavilion to share their turtle stories.
Schedule of events:
- 9 AM – Take the Sea Turtle Oath
- 9:30 AM – Ocean Hour Trash Dash relay with prizes
- 10 AM – Story-time with Mendi the Mermaid
- 11 AM -Floating in the Ocean Clean Water Demonstration
- 11:30 AM – Dan in the Sand will unveil his sand sculpture
- 11:45 AM – Sea Turtle Tiara Drawing for the 2022 Sea Turtle Queen
“Arrive early and take the sea turtle oath. Pick up your activity booklet and visit the exhibitors. Get your booklet stamped after you’ve learned something fun and exciting. Then you can pick up your surprise.”Pensacola Beach Advocates President Rhonda Dorfman
With a $5 donation, you can enter to be crowned the turtle queen at the event.
The Queen is given a custom tiara designed by Sheri Tigue of Nashville along with a queen’s sash. The Queen also rides in the Pensacola Beach Christmas parade.
Booths expected at the event:
- 4-H
- Audubon Florida
- Boogie Inc.
- Dan in the Sand
- Emerald Coast Utility Authority Water Truck
- Escambia County Lifeguards
- Escambia County Sea Turtle Conservation Program
- Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge
- Emerald Coast Fossil Hunters
- Healthy Gulf
- Island Times – Shelley Johnson Sea Turtle Oath
- Landshark Landing
- Lisa Darr Artwork
- Mendy the Mermaid
- National Park Service
- Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center
- Ocean Hour
- Panhandle Manatees
- Pensacola Beach Advocates
- Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce
- Pensacola Mess Hall
- Pensacola and Perdido Bay and Estuary Program
- Port of Pensacola
- Santa Rosa Island Authority