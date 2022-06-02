PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Announced on World Turtle Day, Pensacola Beach Advocates are throwing a sea turtle baby shower on June 4, 2022, to educate the public about local nesting sea turtles.

May 1- Oct. 31 is nesting season for Gulf Coast sea turtles. The event is free and will teach visitors about the animals and how to help them on our local beaches.

From 9 am to noon on June 4, more than 20 vendors and sea turtle experts will be at the Gulfside Pavilion to share their turtle stories.

Schedule of events:

9 AM – Take the Sea Turtle Oath

9:30 AM – Ocean Hour Trash Dash relay with prizes

10 AM – Story-time with Mendi the Mermaid

11 AM -Floating in the Ocean Clean Water Demonstration

11:30 AM – Dan in the Sand will unveil his sand sculpture

11:45 AM – Sea Turtle Tiara Drawing for the 2022 Sea Turtle Queen

“Arrive early and take the sea turtle oath. Pick up your activity booklet and visit the exhibitors. Get your booklet stamped after you’ve learned something fun and exciting. Then you can pick up your surprise.” Pensacola Beach Advocates President Rhonda Dorfman

With a $5 donation, you can enter to be crowned the turtle queen at the event.

The Queen is given a custom tiara designed by Sheri Tigue of Nashville along with a queen’s sash. The Queen also rides in the Pensacola Beach Christmas parade.

Booths expected at the event: