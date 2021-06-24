A Turtles Journey: 5 Sea Turtles released into the Gulf of Mexico

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Henderson Beach State Park was packed Thursday morning for a special sea turtle release with the Gulfarium CARE center.

This is the first sea turtle release in a year for the organization, they stopped hosting them due to the pandemic.

Thursday, five turtles were carried and released into the water. Sheldon, Wedgie, Clippers, Blackfin, and Bubbles are now off to face the big blue.

Gulfarium’s C.A.R.E. Center is a 501 (c) 3, non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of marine animals.

Sea Turtles are natural to the Gulf of Mexico. From May to October, female sea turtles will come back to the coast of Florida and Alabama to lay their nests.

If you see a stranded or nesting sea turtle, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.

