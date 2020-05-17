A Turtle’s Journey: 2020 Season update with director Sara Johnson

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Director for Share the Beath Sara Johnson sat down with News 5 Friday to give an update on the 2020 nesting season on the Alabama coast.

As of May 15, one nest and two false crawls have been reported by volunteers. Patrols start May 1st and the season runs through October.

Sara says it is still early in the season for nests.

“Two weeks in, so that’s actually really good. This is about par, maybe a smidge early for our first nest.” Sara Johnson

With beaches and beach businesses reopening from the COVID-19, Sara says people should enjoy the sand but know the ocean is the turtles home as well.

“They are starting to come up on the beaches, they may very well have a momma or two mommas come up and nest tonight for sure. Just keep noise down after it gets real dark, keep flashlights down.” Sara Johnson

If you come across a turtle, Sara says to stay back and avoid taking any pictures. Good advice is to call the sea turtle line and enjoy the experience.

