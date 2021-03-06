131 endangered sea turtles released in southern India

(CBS Newspath) — Forest officials in India’s southern town of Dhanushkodi released 131 endangered turtle hatchlings into the sea on Friday, March 5.

Patrollers of the forest department had collected the 135 eggs laid by mother turtles from the sea beach and kept them at a hatchery for over 50 days until they hatched.

Ramanathapuram District Wildlife Conservationist, Marimuthu, said the forest department regularly releases hatchlings of rare species of sea turtles, such as Olive Ridley, Green, Leatherback, Loggerhead, and Red-eared sliders, found near the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay,

According to the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), marine turtles have been around for over 100 million years. But their numbers have plummeted due to the impact of humans, either through hunting or entanglement in fishing nets.