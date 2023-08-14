PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — I’ve been spending a few weeks in the mountains. Lots of you have messaged me, asking if it’s cooler here than on the Gulf Coast! The short answer is, yes. The longer answer is, there have been other weather issues to deal with. Primarily rain and lots of it! As I was watching the rain fall… yet again… one day this week, I started to complain, but almost immediately, I stopped.

The people in Maui, I thought, would have given anything for some rain as the wildfires were raging around them. My inconvenience would have been such a blessing to them.

That got me to thinking about all the times I slip into complaining about this, that or the other thing. I let the inconveniences of life overshadow the blessings. Do you ever do that?

I have an idea. This week let’s keep a list. Every time we start to complain about something or someone, let’s write down that complaint. Then, next to it, let’s write down a blessing, or something or someone, that’s good in our life. Compare them. See which is most important.

Maybe, as the week progresses, our list of complaints will grow shorter and the list of goodness in our life will grow longer.

Maybe, if we ask God to open our eyes and our hearts, we may even find a blessing in the inconvenience… or a way to do something good for someone else. The rain has finally stopped here, at least for today! But if it starts back up again, I’m going to write that complaint down, but I’m also going to write down a blessing! I’m going to write down how nice that nap’s going to be with the rain hitting the cabin’s tin roof! Well, at least it’s a start! What’s at the top of your list? And, that’s your minute with Drexel.