PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey y’all, today I’m coming to you from Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola where for the next several days volunteers will be reading the names that are etched into the granite panels of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. It is such a moving daily ceremony and experience for all of those who participate.

In this reading, each name of the war dead and missing becomes more than just letters etched on a wall. It becomes a living reminder of the life that was created, the life that was led and the life that was sacrificed in duty to our country.

As I participated in the reading, I got to thinking about names and the old saying, “what’s in a name.” The scriptures tell us that a lot is attached to our name. We were told in Isaiah and Jeremiah and Exodus said God knows our name and that he even knew it before we were born. In the Old Testament, we read all of these family genealogies and all of these names that make the family connection more important. In Proverbs, we’re told that a good name is better than silver or gold when your name is spoken aloud.

What do people think? Do they think of a person who’s optimistic or negative? A person who laughs or compliments a person who helps or hurts. This week. I want you to think about your name and the reputation that’s attached to it. If it’s time to make some changes, this might be. The best time to do it. If, on the other hand, when people hear your name, it makes them smile. Keep up the good work. Let your name stand for something good and be remembered with honor. And that you’re a minute with Drexel.