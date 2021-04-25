A Minute with Drexel: What we can learn from “freezer soup”

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It might surprise you to learn that I spend a lot of time in the kitchen! I like to cook from recipes… and from experimentation. Sometimes there are leftovers. I freeze them to use them later. Awhile back, I realized I had several items in the freezer that needed to be eaten or disposed of. So, I started pulling out bags. I had green beans, kale, a little spinach and cabbage, some sliced turkey, a couple of links of Conecuh sausage, oh and about three small containers of homemade turkey stock. So, I pulled them all out and looked at them and thought “You know, I’m just going to throw everything in a pot, add some Rotel tomatoes and see what happens. Well, the Mister told me it’s the best soup he’s ever had! We decided to call it “Freezer Soup!”

You know, freezer soup is a good analogy for life. Sometimes, our lives, our days are like strict recipes you know exactly what the ingredients are to be and how much of each ingredient you need and what temperature to cook it. Then sometimes, you take the ingredients of the day, throw them all in the pot and hope it turns out well!

I don’t know what the ingredients of your day or your week will be. But someone does. My favorite scripture in the Bible is “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11.

Sometimes, that future holds some freezer soup. Something unexpected here, a little leftover from yesterday there, no strict “recipe” to follow… you just wing it, throw things together, and maybe with a little seasoning and love, you end up with something delightful! This week, I want you to look for those unexpected or even leftover ingredients from yesterday or the day before, and instead of being exasperated, toss them in your “pot.” I’d love to hear from you if you have a little of life’s “freezer soup” and how it turned out. And that’s your minute with Drexel!

