PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey, y’all. Like so many of you, I woke up yesterday morning to the sad and shocking news that Jimmy Buffett had died. Jimmy was loved by so many people around the world, but especially here on the Gulf Coast. Born in Pascagoula, raised in Mobile, well, Jimmy’s like one of the family to most of us.

I met Mr. Buffett in 1981 when I interviewed him. I was just 22 and scared to death! But, this is what I remember. I remember how down to earth he was, how much he and the band laughed with us and with each other, and how kind he was to our crew as we spent two full days with him, interviewing him and collecting video.

That got me to thinking, how will people remember us, once we are gone? Will they remember the kindness and generosity, will they remember the fun the laughter, and the “music” in our life? We should spend every day cultivating a reputation of doing good- a reputation that is worth remembering.

It’s hard to name my favorite Buffett song, but yesterday morning as I listened to his music, I heard the song ‘Oceans of Time.’ If only. The fact of the matter is we have only a finite time on this earth to cultivate that memory for others to have of us once we are gone. Let’s strive to make sure that regardless of our “latitude” our “attitude” is worthy of remembering. “It’s been a lovely cruise,” Jimmy. Thanks for the music and the memories.