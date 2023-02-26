PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — We are sliding into the end of February and that means spring is around the corner! After what seems like a long and dreary winter, I wish spring would just hurry up and get here already! But we just have to wait. Waiting… ugh. Not my favorite! Is there something you are waiting for that seems to be taking forever?

Seems like we are always in a hurry. We want a meal we can cook in minutes, instant cash from the ATM, or even our phone. We want the quickest route and the fastest flight. But, as I spent devotional time this week, I kept running into scriptures demonstrating a divine unwillingness to hurry. The Israelites had to spend 40 years in the desert before getting to their destination. Abraham and Sarah had to wait a really long time for their baby. Joseph had to wait for vindication. The prodigal son’s father had to wait for reconciliation. But in all of these examples, the wait was worth it. I don’t know what you are waiting for today. But I bet you’re waiting for something, and that you sometimes feel like that Tom Petty lyric, “the waiting is the hardest part.” Maybe. But in this book, we are told in Habakkuk, Isaiah, and the Psalms… that there’s value and growth in the waiting process. Just as the winter trees are slowly turning beautiful during the wait for spring, perhaps the things we are waiting for in our lives are growing and changing until, as it’s put in Ecclesiastes they will be “beautiful in His time.”

Hurry up….and wait. It’s not always easy. That’s why I keep this quote on one of my doors. I see it every time I leave the house. “We can be still… not because of who we are, but because of who God is.” Can’t “wait” to be with you next week. And that’s your minute with Drexel.