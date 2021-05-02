A Minute with Drexel: Unmet Expectations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — This morning I wanted to talk to you about expectations. Not long ago, I went on a run but wasn’t able to finish it because… about halfway into it, my running shoes, my brand-new running shoes started falling apart! Bit, by bit, by bit, by bit!!! Yes! Right out of the box!

I’d had great expectations for that run. I thought, ‘I’ve got brand new shoes, I’m going to fly through this run!’ Well, so much for expectations, right?

One of my favorite scriptures is Psalm 5:3- “in the morning I lay my requests before you and wait in expectation.” It’s good to have expectations for your day, to get out of bed with a plan and a purpose. But, how do you respond when those expectations aren’t met? When you get caught in traffic, your laptop crashes, you lose your phone, someone lets you down… your prayers aren’t answered… yet.

Do you take a breath, say a prayer, remain calm, and say ‘okay, I’m going to roll with it? Or do you get so aggravated that it ruins your mood or your day? I confess I do a little of both. Sometimes, I roll with it and sometimes I stamp my little foot.

I want to encourage you to do today to think about what you do and say when your expectations are not met. Are there ways you can be calmer, kinder, more positive?

Also, think about how you might turn the situation into something good. Maybe unmet expectations can lead you to something, or someone, you hadn’t factored into your plans. Remember my run? Because… my shoes fell apart, I couldn’t finish my it… in a run. I had to slow down and walk, and guess what? I saw this… and this… and this…Beauty I wouldn’t have seen if I had been running.

What are you “expecting” this week? If, like me, your “shoes fall apart,” instead of fussin’ and cussin’, try to breathe and roll with it… then slow down and take a look around and see if there’s something better that you didn’t see before… something that might even exceed your expectations. And that’s your minute with Drexel.

To comment on this topic or suggest one of your own you can reach Drexel at dgilbert@wkrg.com.