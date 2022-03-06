PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Lent is the season where many Christians fast and reflect. Drexel talks about different things people could give up besides food.

“Hey y’all. So we are in the season of Lent. That’s a 40-day period during which time Christians all over the world and in many denominations practice prayer, repentance, self-examination and fasting leading up to Easter Sunday. It’s a period of time designed to help us examine our faith, grow our faith, and become better people for God in the world.

Many people practice fasting as part of their Lenten observance. Many will fast meals. They might fast a meal of lunch or dinner, or maybe even fast their morning coffee and spend that time in a faith-strengthening activity. But did you know there are other types of “fasts” you can participate in, not just during Lent but throughout the year to strengthen your faith. Here are just a few suggestions.

First, how about a “sleep fast”? Set your alarm an hour early, and spend that time in prayer, reflection or reading or forgoing your afternoon nap and spend that time volunteering to help others? How about a technology fast? It’s the same principle. Spend the time you would normally spend on technology and prayer, reflection or doing something good for others.

How about fasting from resentment and grudges? Try to let go of the hurt and resentment you may have for other people and fill up that space with prayer for them. It’s not the easiest fast, but it may be one of the most rewarding. How about fasting from gossip? Gossip is destructive. When you want to gossip, say ‘stop’ and say something good about that person you were going to talk about.

Maybe you want to fast from your favorite daily treat. Take the money you would have spent on that treat, stick it in a jar and at the end of Lent, donate it the money to a faith-based charity or write a check to a friend or a family in need.

Finally, sacrifice time each day to be kind. Decide to take a certain number of minutes a day to be kind to at least three people. Who knows? Your kindness may change their day or it may change their life. And if you are kind long enough and often enough, it may change your heart and “grow” your heart in a wonderful way. And that’s your minute with Drexel.”