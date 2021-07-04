A Minute with Drexel: Traveling lightly

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Today I want to talk to you about the importance of traveling lightly. And that brings us to the hermit crab. Think about it. The hermit crab carries baggage on its back every day, you know, its shell. But in that shell are only the things it needs for the day, nothing more nothing less. In that shell, it has comfort, protection, safety, so other than food it pretty much has everything he needs.

Well, I got to thinking about what we carry on our backs every day when we walk out the door. Are our bags packed with just good things like our responsibilities, our love for our family and friends, our commitments that need to be carried out, or do we also put in our baggage on our backs things like anger, anxiety, unforgiveness, control, worry about things over which we have no control and how are those things compromising our ability to be the best person we can be for our God, for others and for ourselves on that day?

So, I got to thinking about it. Maybe every day before we walk out the door we should think about what’s in our bag. And maybe there are things in that bag that need to be put in the corner for the day and dealt with later. Maybe there are things in the bag that need to be unpacked. Maybe there are things in the bag that need to be taken to the curb for the garbage truck to pick up! Maybe there are things in the bag that need to be handed to “you know who” and when the time is right, to go back over those things with Him and decide which of those things are necessary and need to be dealt with and which of those things in our baggage need to be let go of.

I believe that when we travel lightly, it makes us happier, more comfortable, and more productive. So maybe today, it’s time to start unpacking. And, that’s your minute with Drexel.

If there’s a subject you’d like to see Drexel talk about send her an email, DGILBERT@WKRG.COM.