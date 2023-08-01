TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey, y’all. This week I am coming to you from Tampa, Florida where I am taking the weekend to visit with my kids and my grandbaby! I decided a long time ago that time with my family is always time well spent.

I once heard a speaker say that we should never complain that we don’t have enough time. As he put it, you have the exact same 24 hours a day that Mother Teresa, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Edison had. It’s not the amount of time we have, it’s what we choose to do with it.

Psalm 90:12 says “Teach us to number our days so that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” This week, I want to challenge you… and me… to be better stewards of our time. To spend less time worrying and more time planning and making our dreams come to pass. To spend less time on things, and people, who keep us busy but necessarily productive, or happy. To spend less time complaining and more time complimenting.

Let’s start each day with a written list of goals, and a strategy to meet them. Before anything else each day, let’s spend quiet time in prayer, meditation, or readings that help us focus and give us strength. Let’s be wise about the way we are spending our days. After all, those days will end up becoming ‘the time of your life.’