PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — So, you’re up an hour earlier today to get to church on time… or hopefully, you are and you won’t be late!

I’ve been talking with you the past few weeks about the excitement of the approaching springtime… and the time change that comes with that. Sunrise is earlier… but so is sunset as we head into longer days. During the winter, nighttime comes early, the days are shorter and generally grayer and colder and like the trees and grass and even animals… we can become dormant. I don’t know about you, but I find it easier to put things off like chores or even exercise. My excuse is, as I lie binge-watching on the couch is: “I’ll do it when spring gets here.”

Well, guess what. Spring is knocking on the door!

Maybe, in addition to the time change, it’s time TO change and spring forward in our lives. Let’s get moving again. Let’s get motivated. Find a project that excites you enough to get you to jump out of bed in the morning! Plan a vacation! Plant some flowers or an herb garden. Read a book! Volunteer! Go after that new job! Join an exercise program!

I’m going to start back on my walking program this week! Why don’t you join me? As one of my favorite posters says: “Let’s get excited and do stuff!” Time to change? Well, don’t mind if we do. And that’s your minute with Drexel.