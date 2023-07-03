PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hot enough for ya? Good grief with this heatwave, right? Every time I walk by my thermostat, I say a little prayer for our AC unit, which is running non-stop in response to the high temperatures on the thermometer.

That got me to thinking about how we register the temperature with a thermometer and regulate the temperature with the thermostat.

You know, we humans can be that way, too. Sometimes the situational climate gets really hot, and we respond like the thermometer. Our “temperature” goes up and we go off…. How much better if we respond like the thermostat and regulate the emotional temperature and climate?

You know, when somebody says something ugly to us or does something that’s not very nice, instead of responding with ugly words or actions, what if we responded with kindness, sweetness, or no response at all? Maybe if we did that, we would control the climate around us and life would be a little sweeter, certainly cooler!

In the New Testament, James chapter one tells us to be slow to speak and slow to anger. In other words, don’t be a hot-head just because the situational climate around you rises in temperature.

I’m going to practice being the thermostat this week, no matter what the temperature or heated situations throw at me. Why don’t you join me?