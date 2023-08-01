PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The mister and I have decided that we want to downsize. And so we are selling our house and we are getting rid of a lot of furniture and clothing and knickknacks and, you know, sentimental things that we’ve been holding on to for 25, 30 years. And it feels really good.

We decided that we were spending a lot of time taking care of that stuff, and we’d rather use that time enjoying life. Well, that got me to thinking about our emotional stuff.

You know, we spend a lot of time taking care of stuff and our emotions, the things that keep us from enjoying life. You know, things like grudges and hurts and jealousies.

Things that keep us so wound up so tightly that we can’t really focus on the important and joyful things of life. You know, in Ecclesiastes, we are told that there is a time to keep and a time to cast away. Maybe this is the season for us to cast away some of that stuff that is keeping us from living fully the life that God has given us, from enjoying the people and the circumstances that are in our lives.

I think this week I’ve gotten rid of most of the physical stuff. I think this week I’m going to focus on really letting go of some of the emotional stuff so that life is more joyful going forward.

I hope you’ll join me. And that’s your minute with Drexel.