A Minute with Drexel: The “Someday Shelf”

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Today I want to talk to you about shelves. Specifically, about one that I call “The Someday shelf.” This week marked an important anniversary for me. 10 years ago, at the age of 52, I did something I hadn’t done for 32 years! I registered for college classes. Yep. I decided to go back to school to finish that degree I abandoned when the brass ring of TV News swung my way.

Earning my degree was always something I’d planned to do. Someday. It sat on a shelf in my mind, alongside many goals to be met, trips to be taken, letters to be written, songs to be sung, sunsets to view… I called it The Someday Shelf. When my youngest daughter enrolled in college, I found myself staring at the entrance to the Admissions Office. The words “SOMEDAY IS NOW” began flashing in my mind. I tried to talk myself out of it. For about thirty seconds. Then, like a child jumping off the diving board, I held my breath, walked to the Admissions Counselor’s door… and jumped. It took 2 years to finish my AA… then a little longer to complete my Bachelors’ and begin a Masters’ program. Was it easy? Nope. Was it worth it? You bet!

My question for you today: What’s on your someday shelf? Do you want to go back to school? Start an exercise program? Get a new job? Stop smoking? Ask someone out on a date? Write a book? Why not decide today to take just one step to make just one dream happen? Then, take another step.. and another. One step at a time. You’ll be glad you did, and if you want, I’ll be there to encourage you. As you greet the new week, remember these words: Someday is now! And that’s your Minute with Drexel.

If you’d like to share your “Someday Shelf” goals with Drexel, email her at dgilbert@wkrg.com. If you’d like to read her original Someday Shelf blog post, there’s a link to it here.