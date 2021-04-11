A Minute with Drexel: The “Someday Shelf”

A Minute with Drexel

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Today I want to talk to you about shelves. Specifically, about one that I call “The Someday shelf.” This week marked an important anniversary for me. 10 years ago, at the age of 52, I did something I hadn’t done for 32 years! I registered for college classes. Yep. I decided to go back to school to finish that degree I abandoned when the brass ring of TV News swung my way.

Earning my degree was always something I’d planned to do. Someday. It sat on a shelf in my mind, alongside many goals to be met, trips to be taken, letters to be written, songs to be sung, sunsets to view… I called it The Someday Shelf. When my youngest daughter enrolled in college, I found myself staring at the entrance to the Admissions Office. The words “SOMEDAY IS NOW” began flashing in my mind. I tried to talk myself out of it. For about thirty seconds. Then, like a child jumping off the diving board, I held my breath, walked to the Admissions Counselor’s door… and jumped. It took 2 years to finish my AA… then a little longer to complete my Bachelors’ and begin a Masters’ program. Was it easy? Nope. Was it worth it? You bet!

My question for you today: What’s on your someday shelf? Do you want to go back to school? Start an exercise program? Get a new job? Stop smoking? Ask someone out on a date? Write a book? Why not decide today to take just one step to make just one dream happen? Then, take another step.. and another. One step at a time. You’ll be glad you did, and if you want, I’ll be there to encourage you. As you greet the new week, remember these words: Someday is now! And that’s your Minute with Drexel.

——————————————–

If you’d like to share your “Someday Shelf” goals with Drexel, email her at dgilbert@wkrg.com. If you’d like to read her original Someday Shelf blog post, there’s a link to it here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories