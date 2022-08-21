PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — I want to talk to you about “bridges.” Y’all know I was on vacation in the mountains last week. One of the prettiest sights I saw was this one… a sweet little bridge in the middle of God’s beautiful nature.

That bridge got me thinking about some mom advice I’ve given my children ever since they were little bitty! advice is: “Maybe where you are right now is not where you are supposed to be, but is a bridge you need to cross to get there.”

I might have told them that if they had a friendship that had gone stinky, or had a job they didn’t like. Whatever difficult situation they might have been in, I encouraged them to look at it not as a place of permanence… but as a bridge to get them to a wonderful destination.

I think all of us map out our life road. And we need to factor ‘bridges’ into the plan. Because to get from where you are now to where you want to be, you may have to cross a bridge or two. It may be a pretty bridge. It might be a rickety, old ugly bridge. It might be a scary or even dangerous bridge. But if we just keep putting one foot in front of the others, learn from it, grow from it, we will get to the other side and be close to where we are supposed to be.

If you think this is all just in Drexel’s head, I want to give you a couple of biblical examples of bridging that I found.

Moses never intended to live in Pharoah’s palace or in Jethro’s tent forever. But those bridges, so to speak, got him to where he was supposed to be. Ruth was never supposed to spend her life gathering up the leftovers in Boaz’s field just so she could survive. But her bridge led her to Boaz, and to a life that led her to a baby, which led her into the lineage of Jesus.

I hope these words sink in with you today. I think they did with my kids because not long ago, one of them shared with me that they’d told a friend “You know, maybe this isn’t your destination but like my mom always says, it might be a bridge to get you there. So, just keep moving!”