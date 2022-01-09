A Minute with Drexel: the best use of time

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As I’ve grown older, I’ve realized time is not the enemy. It is our friend. I’ve also learned it is a non-renewable resource and I’ve discovered we often do a lot of things that waste that precious commodity.

So this year, why don’t we get together and decide we are going to be better about the way we schedule and spend our time and perhaps cut out some “time wasters”? Here are some suggestions:

How about gossip? Let’s don’t spend time talking about other people. Instead, let’s spend time saying uplifting and kind things to people.

How about jealousy? Let’s not spend time being jealous about something or someone that someone else has. Let’s spend that time being grateful for who and what we do have in our life.

How about grouchy people? I’m all about getting along with people but sometimes you just have to walk away from an unpleasant person so that they don’t bring you down and waste your time. Maybe we can be so kind to them that their mood will improve!

Finally, how about the internet? It’s a great tool but too often, many of us spend too many hours in front of the computer, and at the end of the day day “where did the time go?”

I read a quote one time that said we all have the same amount of hours in a day that Mother Teresa, Louis Pasteur, or Leonardo da Vinci. It’s what we DO with that time. Maybe this year instead of wasting time we can fill our time with good things like taking a walk, exercising, reading good books, holding someone’s hand, rocking a baby, taking time to laugh, to live, and to love. It’s 2022. It’s a new time. Let’s make the most of it. And that’s your Minute with Drexel.