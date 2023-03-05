PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — I just finished a cup of chicken noodle soup in my News 5 coffee cup which may sound kind of weird, especially in the morning, but I needed it because I did something dumb this week. I let a spring cold linger and linger without taking care of it and without resting. I ended up in urgent care Saturday morning with a nasty case of bronchitis and a sinus infection. The physician asked me, “How much rest do you get?” I said, “Not much. “She said, “That may be part of the problem.”

That got me to thinking. We are rushing into the busy season of spring. The ballparks will be filled with kids and parents and grandparents. There will be dance competitions and cheerleader competitions. Farmers are headed back into the field for an important season. Businesses are getting ready to launch their first-quarter plans. Retirees are busy getting ready to travel or do things around the house. Wow! Makes me tired just thinking about it!!

But in the middle of all this busyness, we need to remember to rest and take care of ourselves, because if you don’t you’re going to end up like me. Knocked back a little bit before you can keep going forward again.

Jesus set the perfect example for that in the bible. You know he was here for a specific reason and he needed to be out and among the people. But he knew the importance of, when he was tired, pulling away to rest, sleep, and pray.

This week, this spring, if you are feeling overwhelmed by your spring calendar, I just encourage you to take a breath, take a break, take a nap, and recharge your batteries before you go back out there and try to be everything to everyone. Remember what the flight attendant tells us. We have to put on our own oxygen masks before we can help other people.