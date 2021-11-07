A Minute with Drexel: Stones

TURKEY, (WKRG) — Our Drexel Gilbert has had the opportunity to travel overseas recently. The experience has taught her to look at the simple, everyday things that can help us all live a better life.

Drexel: I’m excited and grateful to be coming to you today from Kusadasi, Turkey! It’s on the Aegean Sea. It is beautiful. I’ve loved visiting here. This is also the site of the ancient city of Ephesus. This is where the Apostle Paul preached a long, long time ago. You know, when I come to this part of the world, I’m fascinated by stones! I take pictures of stones, I touch the stones, I walk on the stones, I take pictures of my feet on the stones.

To me, the stones represent stories of the lives of the people who, through all of the centuries, have walked on the stones. The families, the moms, and dads, the grandmas, grandpas, the kids, the tradespeople, the prisoners, the Savior whose very feet may have just touched some of those stones that my feet have touched. You know, Peter talked to us about being “living stones” and that got me thinking. We all drop stones in our life. And we can use those stones to build others up and to pave the way for those who are hurting or lost. Or, we can throw stones and tear people down. One day I hope people look back at my life and say “she left stones that represented kindness, compassion, integrity, and faith.” How about you?

This week, I would like for you to go out to your front yard or your back yard, or maybe your garden. and pick up some stones! Wash them off, put them in a saucer or a cup in your kitchen and look at those stones every single day and say “what stones am I leaving that my children, my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren who I may never know…what kind of stones am I leaving for them to help them better people and make the world a better place!”

I think if we did that, it might be fun to see what happens. And I would love to hear from you and see the stones you collect. Tell me what you want to do with the stones of your life. And that’s your minute with Drexel.