PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s been an interesting week! Last Saturday, I took a middle-of-the-night fall and ended up breaking 3 ribs! For those of you who’ve been there, you know that the first week is pretty tough… but with patience, rest and lots of prayer, recovery, and healing are taking place.

In my downtime, I’ve spent a lot of time reading. I found myself drawn to the book of Proverbs. I somehow landed on several scriptures about our words… specifically the words we say to others. That, and my little fall, led me to think of that childhood rhyme, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”

Baloney.

Take it from one who knows. For the most part, bones knit back together and eventually heal. Words, though, can hurt with wounds that you can’t see with the eye, but that hurt for years. As the pain lingers, those wounds from words can become “touchy” scars, or bruises that hurt with even the smallest “poke” at our heart.

This week, I want us all to be very careful with your words. Let’s think about recent conversations. Have we used our words to heal or to hurt? To build up or to tear down? To pull someone close or to push them away? How can we use our words to be a “healer” instead of a “hurter”?

Proverbs 18:21 says “Death and life are in the power of the tongue.” And 12:18 says “Reckless words pierce like a sword but the tongue of the wise brings healing.”

Yep… sticks and stones… and perhaps a middle of the night fall… can break our bones… but this week, and beyond, let’s make sure our words do not “break” another person. And that’s your minute with Drexel.