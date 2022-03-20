PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) –

There’s something new in the air this morning! Why, it’s spring! And lots of you already have spring fever! I went for a walk in one of Pensacola’s parks yesterday and people were playing, kids were swinging, dogs were swimming, and flowers were blooming! After a long, cold winter, the arrival of spring is well, a breath of fresh air!

It’s also a time to get busy for lots of you with spring cleaning and decluttering! It can be a great time to do some spring cleaning in your life. Here are three simple ways.

Just like we go through our closets and belongings, discarding things that we don’t really need and only “junk up the place” we can use the arrival of spring to discard some of life’s junk. Perhaps it’s a bad habit that steals your time or your health. Perhaps it’s a bad attitude that hurts your relationships. Spring-clean it right out of your life and see how much better you’ll feel!

As we organize our closets, we can use the arrival of spring to get our everyday routines organized. Begin by simply making a daily to-do list. Then review it and get rid of everything that’s not absolutely necessary. You might be amazed at how much time you’ll get back!

Finally, how about cleaning up your thought life? Get rid of the negativity and replace it with fresh, clean thoughts. Every word we speak, every action we take, begins as a thought. I believe if you give those thoughts a good spring-scrubbing, you’ll find that your days will be cleaner, healthier, and more fun!

Psalm 59:10 says “create in me a clean heart and renew a right spirit within me.” The beginning of spring is a great time to “clean up” and get ready for better days ahead. And that’s your minute with Drexel.