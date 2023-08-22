MURPHY, N.C. (WKRG) — This week I am coming to you from the mountains of North Carolina. The Mister and I are taking a much-needed rest before the “busy season” gets cranking again.

I gotta tell you, it’s hard for me to rest! I have always been all about “the going” and doing! Zipline? Sure? Roller coaster? Absolutely! Folk dancing? Why not? Oh, and there’s that time I hitched a ride with a Blue Angel! Yep, if I’m offered the opportunity to move… I’m on it!

But lately, I’m realizing that it’s okay to slow down and give our minds and our bodies a rest! I’ve learned this week that when we are quiet and still, we see things we might otherwise miss. Our mind has a chance to untangle the knots. This week, I’m reading more… for pleasure, not research. I’m listening to jazz music… and Bob Dylan. The Mister and I are watching less TV and are playing cards or Scrabble or just talking with each other.

Slowing down also means I have more time to pray… and listen for answers.

God knows we need to rest. In Psalm 23, we are told that “He leadeth me by the still waters; He maketh me to lie down in green pastures.” In the New Testament, Jesus would pull away from his work and He would rest. In Genesis, we are told that God even took time to rest on that “seventh day.”

Do you need to slow down? Limit your commitments? Stop taking work home with you? Stop running from one activity to the next, trying to fill up every minute of every day. Take it from a compulsive “doer.” Of all the things on your to-do list this week, “giving it a rest, already” may be the most important. And that’s your minute with Drexel.