FLORIDA, (WKRG) — Do you collect “stuff?” I’ve had my fair share of knick-knacks, keepsakes, books, photographs, and the like. But now, I’ve decided that I’ve had enough of stuff. I want to make room for things that really bring me enjoyment in life and things I don’t have to find room for and dust every day!

You know, sometimes we accumulate “stuff” in our inner lives as well. Stuff like anger, guilt, anxiety, jealousy, grief, overworking, overeating, overdrinking. Do you have some of that “stuff” you need to get rid of?

September can be a great time to de-stuff. I read a study once that said we are more or less hardwired to “start fresh” in September, as we say goodbye to the long, hot summer and hello to the freshness of fall.

This September, let’s make a list of the things or the people or activities we need to let go of to make room for the simpler things in life. The people, the activities, the space that makes us happy and that makes us better people. Better for God, better for others, and better for ourselves. Maybe if we get rid of the stuff and simplify, we will actually find the “stuff” that dreams are made of.