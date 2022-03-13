PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s chilly outside and the falling temperatures have News 5’s Drexel Gilbert considering the seasons of life! Here is this week’s Minute with Drexel:

Hey, y’all! It’s cold outside! When I woke up on Saturday morning, it was a “feels like” temperature of 28 degrees at my house! In the middle of March! Kind of like this Christmas tree that is still up in my house. It’s just a little “out of season.”

I leave this tree up because it’s decorated in a beach theme with seashells and mermaids and it makes me happy! But the tree and the temperatures got me to thinking about the seasons of our life. Sometimes they can get out of season, as well! Or, they can get a little mixed up! We can be sunny and warm and dry one day and cold, dreary, and rainy the next.

I encourage you to go to Ecclesiastes chapter 3, where it talks about seasons. “ do everything there is a season… A time to be born and a time to die, A time to weep and a time to laugh, a time for war and a time for peace, a time to mourn and a time to dance.”

I encourage you this morning to understand that none of the seasons in our life will last. Those cold, dreary, rainy seasons will pass. And, perhaps they will help us to grow into becoming better people. The good seasons of our lot life also do not last, but they will come around again and so we always have the hope for that.

Do, if you are in a “funky” season today, I encourage you to read Ecclesiastes chapter 3 and to look forward to the next season. If you are in a great season, give thanks for that! And get ready for whatever season, whether it’s good or “out of season” is around the corner!