PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey, y’all! Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! I hope you have a restful., relaxing and happy day! I’m coming to you today from Tampa where I’m getting in a little family time! It is H-O-T here, just at home on the northern Gulf Coast where you are! That got me to thinking about seasons! Ecclesiastes chapter 3 tells us “to everything there is a season.” That verse is followed by a long list of life’s seasonal things. What season are you in? It seems like just yesterday that I was in the “startup season.” A cub reporter learning how to be a responsible journalist. Hard to believe I’ve been at it for more than 40 years now! Guess I’m in the “seasoned” season.

It seems like just yesterday that I was in the “having my first baby season!” Now, my “baby” is having a baby!

I have friends who are leaving one job and headed to another. And some are entering the season of retirement… including my husband (you know him as The Mister.)

When the weather seasons change, we have to adapt in order to survive. We adjust our clothing, our activities, and our thermostat.

We have to do that with life’s seasons, as well. Whether you are in the spring of life where things are new and fresh and growing, or in the winter season where it’s cold and a little dreary and ending, or somewhere in between, I encourage you to embrace your place. Get up each morning with an attitude of gratitude and determination. Learn from where you are and who you are with. Do something good for someone else every day! Milk every moment from each day because you’ll never get that day back! Look forward to the next season, but don’t wish away the season you are in.

And that’s your minute with Drexel.