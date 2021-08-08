A Minute with Drexel: school lessons for life

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s that time of year again. The kids are getting ready to go back to school and that got me to thinking about when I first started school, you know just a minute or two ago, and some of the lessons I learned as a child that I hope I’ve carried over into adulthood. That sent me to my bookshelf and a couple of my favorite books, “Life’s Little Instruction Book” and “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” After reading them, I decided to compile Drexel’s own top 10 list of lessons learned as a child in early school that I believe is important to pass along to our own children and grandchildren and also to live out as a grownup.

Number 1: Be generous. I’m not just talking about your money. I’m talking about your time. In a fast-paced world, it is important for us to remember to spend time with the people we love.

Number 2: It’s okay to be stingy in one instance. Be stingy with your criticism but be generous with your compliments.

Number 3: Say your prayers, not just for yourself, but for other people and for the world.

Number 4: Don’t make a mess! But if you do, make sure you are the one who cleans it up.

Number 5: Don’t hurt people. But if you do, make sure you apologize and set things right.

Number 6: Don’t be so “judgy!” I don’t think that’s quite how my teachers put it, but you know what I mean. Not everybody looks like you thinks like you, acts like you, talks like you, learns like you. And, that’s okay! We need to learn to value, appreciate and accept the differences in the people around us.

Number 7: Be on time! I often say, ‘time is your only non-renewable resource’ so please don’t waste other people’s time. In fact, don’t waste your own time. Which leads to…

Number 8: Work hard. It’s important for us to be productive every day in our life. But that leads to…

Number 9: Take a break. We should factor in, even as grownups, a recess in every day so that we can relax and rest and recharge before we get back to the task at hand.

Number 10: Be kind. We live in a world where there is often a lack of kindness. Let us all strive to be the one who reaches out and shows kindness to other people because as the saying goes, “be kinder than necessary because everyone is fighting some kind of battle.”

