A Minute with Drexel: Running through perseverance

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’ve ever taken a run or walk on the beach, you know that you can go from easily navigated hard-packed sand to soft, mushy sand that can slow you down or even trip you up. In today’s Minute with Drexel, Drexel Gilbert says life can be like that! But she says there’s a way around it!

Drexel: Hey, y’all! Today I’m coming to you from one of my favorite places, the gym! I like to run on the treadmill. I like to run in general! A lot of you know that. But one of my favorite places to run is on the beach. I can only do that at certain times of the year because it’s only certain times of the year that the sand is packed hard enough for me to be able to run on it. Even at that point, you can be running along on the beach, lickety-split, just putting one foot in front of the other and all of sudden you go from the hard sand to mushy, clogging sand that’s up to your ankle. and in some cases up to your knee, and that can be not just an irritant but dangerous!

It occurred to me that life is like that. We can be on our life’s path, on our race and we’re just running, putting one foot in front of the other and everything is going just great and according to plan, and the next thing you know we are knee-deep in mushy sand. Sometimes it feels like we are in quicksand! Goodness knows we’ve had a lot of that in the last couple of years.

what I’ve learned from running on the beach is when this happens, if I will slow down, if I will adjust my course a little to the right or a little to the left, if I will reevaluate what I’m doing and how I’m doing it, I find that I’m still able to keep on keepin’ on and eventually make it out of the mushy old sand and onto that hard surface that’s safer and more comfortable.

I think we can apply that same thing to our lives. If, when we hit that mushy sand in life, if we don’t stop and give in-if we adjust our course a little to the left a little to the right, slow down and think about where we’re going and how we want to get there, we will eventually get through that sand and make our way to a hard surface that’s safer and more comfortable.

You know the writer of Hebrews said we should run “with perseverance” the race set out before us. He didn’t say it would be easy. He didn’t say we wouldn’t run into mush sand. But he did say to persevere. That’s what I’m encouraging you to do today. And that’s your minute with Drexel.