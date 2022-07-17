PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — This week I want to talk to you about rocks. A few years ago, I met an elderly minister who shared a special place with me… a woodland prayer log. An altar of sorts. The minister established the altar as a place where he, and later others, could come and lay rocks. Rocks that represented burdens, concerns, and prayers. Some rocks have names and scriptures written on them. Others are blank.

The minister and I talked about how we all carry “rocks” of concern around in our life and how the weight of those rocks can wear us down. But he also told me about the many times he’d seen the weight of people’s burdens lighten… after the simple gesture of prayerfully laying rock on the prayer log. How heavy are your life’s rocks today… and what are you doing with them?

It would be nice if we all had a prayer log in the backyard where we could lay rocks that represent our burdens and cares. I’m guessing most of us don’t, but as people of faith, we do have a place to take our concerns. Psalm 55:22 says, “Cast your burdens on the Lord and He will sustain you.”

Yep… lots of rocks to carry around these days. Covid, gas prices, inflation… Worries about our children, our parents, ourselves. The “worry rocks” are heavy. So, when the rocks begin to wear you down this week, I encourage you to close your eyes, envision the woodland prayer log, and imagine yourself putting your heaviest rocks on it. Remember Psalm 55:22, perhaps even say it aloud, and let your load be lightened.

And that’s your Minute with Drexel.