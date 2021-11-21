A Minute with Drexel: remembering to be thankful this Thanksgiving

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Thanksgiving is coming up in a few days. Drexel Gilbert got to thinking about the holiday and the true meaning of Thanksgiving. Here’s this week’s Minute with Drexel.

Drexel: I love Thanksgiving for lots of reasons! But as much as I love food, football and fun, I think Thanksgiving should be about more than that. Here’s a list of four things I believe describe “true” Thanksgiving.

Number 1: Thanksgiving is about gratitude, but for more than just a day. True Thanksgiving is an attitude of gratitude for all that are good in our life. It’s a way of life, a mindset. It’s about deliberately pausing during the busy-ness of life and naming who or what we are grateful for. I keep a daily “gratitude” list. Maybe you would like to try that.

Number 2: Thanksgiving is sacrifice. The Apostle Paul says be thankful “in” all circumstances, he does not say be thankful “for” all circumstances! When we choose to be thankful in difficult circumstances or for difficult people. the situation or people may not change, but the way we look at them and the way we handle them just might.

Number 3: Thanksgiving is relationship. Gratitude for our relationships keeps us from taking the people in our lives for granted. It prevents grumbling and unhappiness. Research shows when we work at showing gratitude to others, we are more likely to work to make the relationships stronger.

Number 4: Thanksgiving is a call to action. You can show gratitude with your words, your time, or simply your kindness. Show gratitude for the food on your table by volunteering at a food pantry. Show gratitude for your good health by driving someone to a medical appointment. Show gratitude for your job by mentoring someone who’s just getting started in the workforce.

What, or who, are you thankful for this week? I’d love to hear from you about that. I’m thankful for you! I wish for you a holiday filled with true Thanksgiving. And that’s your minute with Drexel.