PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Monday is Memorial Day. It’s a day set aside to remember those who have died in service to our country.

Places like Veterans’ Memorial Park in Pensacola are filled with remembrance. Memories of those who have gone before us fought the good fight, lived a life of service, and made the ultimate sacrifice.

I read an ad recently for a book that encourages forgetting the past and looking only toward the future. I am not sure I agree with that. While I don’t think it’s productive to dwell on what’s happened in our past, especially our mistakes and unhappy times, or even the better times for that matter, I do believe it’s important to think about the past, respect it, and learn from it.

After all, if we pretend the past never happened, how can we keep the bad things from happening again? Also, remembering the past, the people who were in it, and the good things they did can inspire us to emulate them… to live better, be better and do better.

In Deuteronomy, we are told to remember the days of old and the generations before us. So, on this Memorial Day, take time to remember the ones in your past who’ve gone on. Take time to remember those who died in service to this country. Then, perhaps consider how you can do something in the “future” that will honor them and make the world a better place.