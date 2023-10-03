PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hey, y’all and Happy October! I call October the “refreshment month.” Here on the Gulf Coast, it‘s the month when the skies are bluer, the Gulf waters are prettier, and the temperatures are crisper. A welcome change after a long, hot summer.

I love that in Exodus it says that God created the Heavens and the Earth and then He rested and was refreshed. You know, sometimes, just a little rest is all we need for refreshment. Since I was in my thirties, I’ve taken about a 20-minute nap just about every afternoon and that is enough to refresh me for the rest of the day. Not a big napper? Then perhaps just take a few moments each day to be still, to breathe, to pray or to settle yourself. It may open you up to be refreshed and strengthened for the tasks ahead.

And here’s a thought from Proverbs 11:25. “Whoever refreshes others, will be refreshed.” A lot of the time, we get so caught up in what goes on in our own lives. We think “It’s all about me!” Well, guess what people? Life is not “all about us.” It’s all about other people, too.

Maybe the way for us to be refreshed today is to refresh somebody else. Is there somebody in your social circle, in your family circle, in your business circle, who needs refreshing today? A kind word, a hug, a phone call, a reassurance that you care and that you are there for them?

On the first day of Drexel’s “refreshment month, let’s put on our thinking cap and see who we can help. Not just so we can be refreshed, too, but so that we can do something good for someone and know that we have made their day, their week, their life… just a little bit better.